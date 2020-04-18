Rafic Hariri University Hospital announced on Friday, in its daily report on the latest developments on the Corona Covid- 19 virus, that it conducted 293 laboratory tests, out of which one came out positive, belonging to a Lebanese returning from abroad.

“The other test results, including that of the medical, nursing and technical staff at the hospital and patients who were in contact with the practicing doctor who was diagnosed with the Corona virus yesterday, came out negative,” the Hospital indicated.

“The total number of laboratory-confirmed infected cases currently quarantined in the hospital’s health isolation section reached 29 cases, and 12 cases suspected to be infected with the virus were transferred to the Hariri Hospital from other hospitals,” the report added.

It also indicated that 8 infected cases have recovered after their PCR examinations came out negative in both times, thus bringing the total number of complete recoveries to 94 cases, in addition to the improved condition of a previously critical patient who was recently transferred from intensive care to the isolation unit.

“All those infected with the coronavirus are receiving the necessary care in the isolation unit, and are in stable condition without any new critical condition registered,” the report added.

In conclusion, the Hariri Hospital indicated that more information on the number of infected cases on all Lebanese territories can be found in the daily report issued by the Ministry of Public Health.

