The number of coronavirus cases in the Zionist entity has reached 12,855, Israeli health ministry said on Friday.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the virus rose to 148 Friday morning, Israeli media quoted the ministry as saying.

The ministry said 182 Israelis were in serious condition, with 129 of them on ventilators.

Another 157 people were in moderate condition and the rest had mild symptoms.

There have been 2,967 Israelis who recovered from COVID-19, Times of Israel reported.

The latest increases came a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu green-lighted a general plan to ease restrictions on economic activity and “stay home” orders, potentially allowing some businesses to open as soon as next week.

A statement from Netanyahu’s office described the plan, which still must be approved by the full cabinet, as “responsible, cautious and gradual” and said it would allow for a limited opening of businesses.

