US Space Command accused Russia of testing a direct-ascent anti-satellite (DA-ASAT) missile on Wednesday, alleging that the test was “another example that the threats to US and allied space systems” were ” real, serious and growing.”

The US military’s statements accusing Russia of testing an anti-satellite missile are nothing more than an attempt to distract the world from the reality that America itself is placing weapons in space, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has announced.

“We seem to be dealing with a targeted campaign initiated by Washington to discredit Russian activities in space and our peaceful initiatives to try to prevent an arms race in outer space,” Zakharova said, speaking to reporters at a press briefing on Friday.According to the spokeswoman, the latest US claim is “an attempt by the United States to divert global attention from real threats in outer space and to justify the steps they’re taking to deploy weapons in outer space, as well as to secure additional funding for these purposes.”

Zakharova also stressed that Moscow remains ready to discuss efforts to prevent the militarization of space with Washington, and that the working group on space which was created in mid-January in Geneva could serve as the basis for such talks.

The statement comes two days after a report by US Space Command accusing Russia of conducting an anti-satellite missile test. According to US Space Force chief of space operations Gen. John W. Raymond, Russia carried out the test on Wednesday, and Space Force had successfully tracked it.

Russia has repeatedly expressed concerns regarding the Trump administration’s lack of initiative in the field of arms control, along with its plans to deploy weapons in space, which Moscow has warned would destroy the current global security balance.