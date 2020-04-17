Writing on his personal Twitter account on the occasion of National Army Day, the president praised the Army forces’ devotion for the Iranian nation.

The country is celebrating National Army Day this year while the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues.

President Rouhani described the Army forces as “the defenders of the country” and “the defenders of health”, saying the greatness of their job has become evident more than ever in supporting the nation and government during floods, earthquake and the new disease.

The president also issued a statement earlier today which was read out by Minister of Defense Brigadier-General Amir Hatami during a ceremony to mark the National Army Day in the Iranian capital.

In his statement, Rouhani said that the Iranian Army is the guardian of Iran’s life which is the life of all the Iranians.

The occasion was commemorated in a different way this year because of the restrictions imposed due to the outbreak of COVIC-19.

It included a “parade of services” which was actually a parade of health and Army equipment to battle against the pandemic.

Social distancing protocols were fully practiced during the ceremony.

Describing the Army forces as the defenders of the country and the supporters of the defenders of health, the president said in his statement that today the Iranian citizens at home and the economic and social activists at work are seeing their national might maneuver and salute the Army and the health workers.