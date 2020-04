The Lebanese cabinet approved Thursday paying L.L. 450 billion in dues to private hospitals which warned of imminent closure if their financial crisis does not get tackled.

The cabinet decision came upon the request of President Michel Aoun, who chaired the regular session at Baabda Palace.

President Aoun blasted the political parties that are “accusing the government of what they themselves have committed”, vowing to continue the fight against corruption.

Source: Al-Manar English Website