Lebanese Health Ministry recorded on Thursday 5 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections nationwide to 663.

In its daily report, the ministry said out of 855 PCT tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 5 new cases were recorded.

It added that no death was registered in the last 24 hours, noting that the number of deaths caused by the disease, also called COVID-19, stands at 21.

Lebanon Plan to Increase Tests

Meanwhile on Thursday, received a batch of Covid-19 medical aid from the Chinese government, represented by Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon, Wang Kijian, National News Agency reported.

At a handover ceremony in Beirut, Health Minister Hamad Hasan praised China for the aid, noting that the “initiative translated the true existing friendship between the Lebanese and Chinese peoples.”

Despite all the challenges, China has proven to be at the forefront extending its helping hand, the minister said, lauding China “for this bright message to the world.”

“At the medical level, we are receiving today PCR test kits; our plan is to increase Covid-19 tests in all the Lebanese regions,” the Minister explained, as quoted by NNA.

“We can somewhat reassure you that random test samples that had been taken at the end of last week were positive indicators of the limited number of cases, and we are still in the process of conducting more tests to verify and trace the virus,” Hasan added.

For his part, the Chinese Ambassador said that the Chinese government had sent a plane to provide assistance to a number of friendly countries in the region, including Lebanon.

“The batch of aid contains 3000 PCR tests, in addition to 200 thermometers and other medical equipment,” the Chinese Ambassador said.

“We have been following up on the tremendous efforts made by the Lebanese government to combat the novel coronavirus,” he added, commending the “good results” that have been obtained so far.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and NNA