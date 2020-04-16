Lebanese Industry Minister Imad Hoballah said on Thursday that local-made ventilators samples will soon be ready to operate in a bid to cover possible shortage of respirators amid the outbreak of coronavirus.

Hoballah, who was named by Hezbollah upon the government formation earlier this year, received a delegation of mechanical engineers and health experts from the northern city of Tripoli who have been working on developing local-made ventilators.

The meeting was also attended by doctors specializing in the treatment of respiratory diseases who called on the Tripoli delegation to make some editions on the ventilators in order to fit the needs of medical teams across Lebanese hospitals.

Minister Hoballah praised efforts by the delegation, stressing that such samples after conducting some changes on will be ready to be used in hospitals and make up for any possible ventilator shortage.

