Lebanon on Thursday denounced as ‘flagrant’ the Israeli attack on a Lebanese civilian car at a border area with Syria, vowing to file a complaint against the Zionist entity at the United Nations Security Council.

In a statement, Lebanese Foreign Ministry denounced Israeli drone aggression which targeted a Lebanese civilian car in Syria’s Jdeidet Yabous border area.

The car was targeted with two missiles launched by an Israeli UAV (Unmanned Aircraft Vehicle), risking the lives of its passengers, the ministry said.

“This aggression comes as a part of Israel’s continuous hostile policy against Lebanon,” Lebanese Foreign Ministry said, vowing to file a complaint at the UNSC.

“Foreign minister has ordered Lebanese permanent representative to the UN to file a complaint to the Security Council over the flagrant violation of Lebanese sovereignty,” the statement added.

Earlier on Wednesday, SANA news agency reported that an Israeli drone struck a Lebanese civilian car in Syria’s Jdeidet Yabous border area with two missiles. The car passengers were unharmed as they got out of the vehicle when it was hit with the first missile, media reports said.

Source: Al-Manar English Website