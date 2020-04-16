US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday accused President Donald Trump of illegally cutting off funding to the UN World Health Organization (WHO) and vowed to challenge this action.

“The President’s halting of funding to the WHO as it leads the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic is senseless,” Pelosi said in a statement.

“This decision is dangerous, illegal and will be swiftly challenged.”

“We can only be successful in defeating this global pandemic through a coordinated international response with respect for science and data,” the speaker continued.

“But sadly, as he has since Day One, the President is ignoring global health experts, disregarding science and undermining the heroes fighting on the frontline, at great risk to the lives and livelihoods of Americans and people around the world.”

US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he had instructed his administration to stop US funding for WHO, which he accused of “grossly mismanaging and covering-up” the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The US funds 15 percent of the WHO’s annual budget, and is the agency’s largest contributor.

Many states have slammed Trump’s decision in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier on Wednesday, the US Chamber of Commerce said that the president compromised US interests by ending Washington’s funding to the agency.

At the same time, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it expects to continue cooperating with the WHO to mitigate the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Source: Agencies