17 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by the accredited hospitals and labs in Lebanon, taking the country’s tally to 658, while no death of the novel disease has been recorded to date, as indicated by the Ministry of Public Health in its daily report on Wednesday.

The report indicated that five of the 17 new cases are that of the expats who were evacuated from various world countries during the past fortnight.

Lebanon has so far evacuated around 2500 expats from various corona-hit countries around the world, setting for two more evacuation stages on April 27 and May 4.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and NNA