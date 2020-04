The coronavirus death toll in the US surpassed 26,000 Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were more than 609,000 confirmed cases in the country.

The United States recorded 2,228 deaths related to the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University as of 8:30 pm Tuesday (0030 GMT Wednesday).

The number of fatalities was a sharp increase after two days in decline.

Source: AFP